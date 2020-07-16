How to Talk About Climate Change, Girl and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the reading this weekend: Rebecca Huntley’s antidote to inaction, How to Talk About Climate Change in a Way That Makes a Difference and the transformational new novel from Edna O’Brien, Girl.

August is Callan Wink’s tale of a teenager on the run, a young girl finds herself road-tripping unexpectedly in outback Australia in Cath Moore’s Metal fish, Falling Snow and the story of a man’s mental unravelling is told in Luke Horton’s The Fogging. Let’s dive into the selection.

How to Talk About Climate Change in a Way That Makes a Difference by Rebecca Huntley

The intractable problems of climate change aren’t helped by arguments across tribal lines. Huntley’s book gives readers a toolkit to address this issue and open a constructive discussion with people who might not be agreeable. More at Murdoch Books.

Girl by Edna O’Brien

A devastating new entry in the catalogue of the multi-award-winning Irish author, Edna O’Brien. A harrowing yet essential novel inspired by the real-life kidnapping of Nigerian schoolgirls in 2014. For more details, visit Faber & Faber.

August by Callan Wink

The otherwise stable life of young August is transformed by the breakdown of his parents’ marriage. Struggling to remake his life in a new town, he flees to Montana after a violent act once again propels him into chaos. See Allen & Unwin for more details.

Metal Fish, Falling Snow by Cath Moore

After her mother dies in an accident, a teenager finds herself bonding with her mother’s grieving boyfriend. An intense portrait of a girl searching for identity, laced with unexpected humour. For more, visit Text.

The Fogging by Luke Horton

A tense story of a relationship on the edge and the fallacy of stability. Tom and Clara’s world shifts when they come into contact with another couple while on holiday in Luke Horton’s deeply detailed and psychologically enthralling novel. Via Scribe.