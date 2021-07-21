A library in the UK has apologised for a bizarre monkey costume worn by a performer to encourage children to take up reading.

The costume certainly has our heads scratching. The rather camp rainbow outfit featured a large fake butt and fake penis attached to it.

How does this encourage kids to take up reading? Because if they don’t read at least five books a week, the monkey will…?

Yeah, we’d rather not think about it. But let’s continue, shall we?

The costume was worn by an actor from South London troupe, Madinga Arts, who appeared at the reading event at Redbridge Central Library.

Several shocked parents were quick to express their disapproval.

“This is unbelievable,” one parent apparently said. “Have we completely lost our moral compass as a society?”, with another adding “someone needs to lose their job over this.”

Come to think of it, this weirdly resembles a scene in the British TV show People Just Do Nothing, where a stripper is invited to entertain at a 5-year-old’s birthday party, equipped with penis toys. Umm… okay, but this is real life!

“Although the monkey was well-received at carnival events with a mixed audience, it was entirely unsuitable for a children’s event and should never have been used. The monkey costume has also been retired.” https://t.co/4jtvP4yA5u — Tuhto Kummitus (@muttimatti) July 14, 2021

So who’s behind this sexy mess?

According to Redbridge Council, the event was organised by local charity, Vision RCL and are thus responsible.

It’s quite a vision, if you ask us! Yikes!

Here’s what the council had to say:

“We are utterly appalled by the unacceptable event at Redbridge Libraries on Saturday organised by our independent leisure contractor, Vision.