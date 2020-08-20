Iconic gear from The White Stripes for sale in Third Man Records auction

Third Man Records has announced an online auction, featuring gear from the White Stripes, and Jack White’s personal collection.

This COVID-19 lockdown has given lots of people time to re-evaluate what they need. Aren’t we all excited by the prospect of doing a little de-cluttering?

It seems like Jack White has been doing just that, with his label Third Man Records announcing an online ‘garage sale’, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

The Third Man Records auction features 104 lots, including all kinds of memorabilia from The White Stripes, and Jack White’s personal collection. Some highlights include lot 4 — the EVH Wolfgang guitar and tennis shoes that White wore in his Over and Over and Over music video, and lot 60 — Meg’s drumkit from The White Stripes’ Hardest Button To Button music video.

The auction will take place via Online Nashville Auctions from Wednesday, August 26 at 9 am CST (12:00 am August 27th Sydney time) to Sunday, August 30 at 9 pm CST (12 pm August 31st Sydney time). A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the John Peel Centre, Gideon’s Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

Some other cool items include Meg’s 19″ Paiste crash cymbal with “killed by Meg, 1/28/06 Melbourne, OZ” written on the bottom (it was thought to have been played at Big Day Out in 2006), and Jack White’s original Gretsch Triple Jet Prototype, and EVH Wolfgang prototype guitars. There’s a lot of old studio gear and furniture too.

If you need some extra encouragement to enter, just check out Meg’s drumkit in the Hardest Button To Button music video below. To register and see the full list of items, visit Online Nashville Auctions.