Watch Thurston Moore perform on the latest webcast from Jack White’s Third Man Records

Jack White has never been one to operate by conventional standards in the music industry, thriving on independence and artistic ingenuity. And this time around, his Third Man Records have sought to keep us all entertained by releasing an everyday webcast that goes above and beyond the live-streamed performances we’ve seen so far.

The ongoing video series is shot at the famous Blue Room at the Third Man Records headquarters in Nashville. For the indefinite future, a new episode is set to premiere daily on their YouTube channel, and it’s sure to tickle your creative conscience and challenge your boredom.

Third Man Records have channelled their creative energies into a daily Public Access Webcast which will be sure to stimulate your senses in these times.

Instead of consisting of just a typical live stream performance, the Public Access series features “long-form broadcasts of exclusive content, intimate at-home performances, novel readings and music videos” from those in, and closely associated with, the independent Third Man Records family.

“Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions. Artists being restricted from their audiences though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that.”

Rest assured, Third Man have voiced that their staff contributors are still maintaining their distance during the Public Access Webcast production by “staying more than 6 ft apart” and occupying no more than 10 people in the Blue Room at once. The Third Man Records team have been forced to adjust to the circumstances and reinvigorate themselves by “sharing whatever is inspiring them during this impossibly dystopian moment in time”.

The fourth episode to the Third Man Public Access Webcast is now readily available on YouTube for your viewing and listening pleasures. It features a range of performances from indie-rock artists, as well as a reading from Third Man Books author, Janaka Stucky.

Thurston Moore performs a new stripped-back song, mantra for d.a. levy, which pays homage to the great writer from the Beat Generation. The Nude Party also play their psychedelic space ballad, Astral Man. Pavement co-founder Scott Kannberg plays a track called Fingerprintz, taken from his latest Spiral Stairs record – and that’s just to name a few of the talented names in store for Episode 4. Check it out below.

Third Man Records have provided financial details on their website, where you can donate to help out their contributing artists and entertainers.

Third Man Records co-founder, Ben Swank, sums up the experiential aspect of their new daily initiative perfectly:

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump.”

Head to the Third Man Records Youtube channel to tune in daily from 12 pm CT. Third Man’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages will keep you posted for more information as it becomes available.

Check out the previous episodes below.

