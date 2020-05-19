Harry Cleverdon picks up an international songwriting prize for ‘Hit Me While I’m Down’

For the past number of years, the ISC (International Songwriting Competition) has seen a huge catalogue of artists submit their songs, with the hope of being recognised as one of the globe’s best.

This year, a huge selection of Australian artists have been picked as winners; including Harry Cleverdon, Tones And I, Thelma Plum, and heaps more.

Harry Cleverdon has taken out the People’s Voice Award at this year’s International Songwriting Competition, solidifying his undeniably bright future.

NSW-based singer-songwriter Harry Cleverdon (who took out this year’s People’s Voice Award) has been on our radar for a while now. With his endearing brand soft-rock balladry, the young artist has a bright future ahead. It’s really no surprise he took out an award in this global competition.

Hit Me While I’m Down is rich, lyrically and musically. Harry’s emotive vocals weave into sparse, textured instrumental arrangements, creating a true sense of sonic power. It’s the kind of song you can’t rip your attention away from.

This award nod only seems to solidify Harry’s bright future. We strongly recommend keeping an eye on this young artist, we’re expecting big things. He also has a new album, Octothorpe, on the way, so it appears we won’t have to wait long to hear new music from this promising Australian songwriter.

For now, watch the music video for Hit Me While I’m Down above.