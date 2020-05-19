Emulation of classic Neve 1084 free in new UAD software

Owners of UAD hardware have more reason to rejoice: the new UAD software update (version 9.2) will come with UAD’s Neve 1084 Preamp & EQ plug-in.

This exacting 1084 emulation is a recreation of the classic 70’s preamp, which was used on countless records and prized for its unrivalled tone.

UAD is releasing their Neve 1084 preamp and EQ plugin free with the 9.2 version of their software, which is available now.

The 1084 is an often-replicated workhorse that’s useful on everything from vocals and guitar to drums and keyboards, and was used on some rare Neve 80 series consoles. UAD’s plugin replicates its class-A preamp and advanced EQ capabilities over the 1073. As UAD explain:

“Not long after the release of the venerable Neve 1073 channel amplifier in 1970, Neve introduced the 1084 — an “upsell” module that featured the same class-A mic/line preamp as the 1073, with the addition of three switchable EQ bands and narrow or wide Q settings. This potent combination offered producers a rainbow of colors, textures, and precision.”

The software comes with artist presets from mixers including Darrell Thorp, as well as Jimmy Douglas and Joe Chiccarelli.

More info about the this preamp and EQ plugin can be found on the UAD website. Also, check out the following demo: