Today, we sit down with the multifaceted artist, mel., whose introspective lyrics and minimalist sound have captivated audiences worldwide

In a candid discussion, mel. shares insights into her creative process, inspirations, and the emotional journey behind her hit song, ‘ Sweet Love .’

Delving into themes of self-discovery and empowerment, mel. reflects on her experiences as a musician navigating the complexities of love and identity.

Join us as we uncover the raw honesty and unwavering passion driving mel.’s music career, and gain valuable advice for aspiring artists seeking to make their mark in the industry.

Happy: What have you been up to today?

mel.: Ok well let’s see… I ended up going into the studio to work on a new song. It’s called “me 2” as of right now, but you’ll have to find out the rest later!!

I’m also trying to work on putting more music videos out for the songs I do have because I absolutely love doing them.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you live, what’s the scene like, and what do you love about it?

mel.: I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California which is amazing because the music scene is already here and I can be close to my family.

I really can’t think of living anywhere else. Maybe Paris, but you really can’t beat having both the ocean and mountains at your doorstep.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven down the PCH and been like holy f do I live here???

Happy: Are there any artists who inspire your sound, or is there a specific scene you’re looking to connect with?

mel.: I try not to put myself in a specific scene or box. If my music speaks to you, no matter who you are or what you normally listen to, that matters the most to me.

Music is just one of those things that can connect people from all walks of life, and I think that’s pretty special. As far as specific artists that inspire my sound, I would say Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, and Labrinth.

All in different aspects. I can’t get over how good “Jealous” by Labrinth is. I really wish I wrote it myself.

Happy: Your recent song ‘sweet love’ references fairytales. Do you see a connection between dismantling these romanticized notions and empowering young women to define their own desires?

mel.: 100%. I can’t help but think that the reason I got so caught up in the fairytales and bad situations in romance was because I ended up lacking something on my end.

I’m still trying to figure out what that is, but I think I didn’t have as much self-esteem as I thought I did or I wouldn’t have put up with all of the bullshit.

It’s a tough pill to swallow but I think that this song can potentially open up a discussion on why there’s a good amount of women out there like me who are waiting for someone to make them feel something.

Why can’t we find that within ourselves?

Happy: Now the question everyone is asking… who is this about? What is the story behind the song?

mel.: Well I can’t go into too many details because he might be reading this but if you couldn’t gather from the lyrics and music video it’s about a bunch of empty promises.

It’s all because I liked a boy. He led me on to believe he was interested in me and a relationship and then was shocked when I tried to pursue just that.

Our first date was in Malibu, that’s where the line in the song comes from. We got ice cream then drove down PCH to watch the full moon by the water at midnight.

Then he played me one of his songs on a guitar (I highly recommend not dating musicians). Also told me he wanted to take me to Paris.

The next week it was like I didn’t even exist. As you can see I’m a dumbass for just trying to believe in true love and romance movies.

Happy: The production is deliberately restrained. Was this a conscious choice to emphasize the emotional vulnerability of the lyrics? How did this minimalism impact the creative process?

mel.: I really wanted the words to speak for themselves and not get lost behind too much noise.

If you have listened to my other songs, you know that minimal sounding production is my thing.

I love letting my voice and the emotion of the song carry through and I feel like it makes a bigger impact.

All my songwriting starts on a piano, so that’s probably why. That being said, who knows, maybe I’ll make a song that’s completely different in the future!

Happy: ‘sweet love’ is undeniably catchy, but it also avoids being saccharine. Can you talk about the balance you strike between accessibility and artistic integrity?

mel.: It’s hard. It’s a very frustrating topic if you know me. I know the song is catchy, and I knew it would be the most “radio friendly” but I can’t help but die a little inside when people tell me it’s their favorite song of mine or it’s the “best one i’ve done.”

And I get it, it’s the most user friendly. But if you go to my EP “im fine.” and you listen to any of those, in my opinion, they’re so much deeper. They have so much more meaning.

But I guess they’re not an easy listen, not as upbeat and fun, and their lyrics are very tough to hear. I stand by my music and write how I feel in that moment.

I will never write music that I don’t feel like writing just because it will be liked more. I truly feel like if I write the music that I want, from the heart, there will be a fanbase behind that.

Happy: ‘sweet love’ feels like a conversation with yourself. Did you write this song in one sitting, or was it a process of revisiting and refining your emotions?

mel.: Oh boy. I can’t remember if it was one sitting or not, but what I do remember is me crying while doing it.

I was so fucking hurt, and songwriting is a form of therapy for me. Revisiting those emotions is rough.

I know for sure I’ll probably cry on stage when I perform it.

Happy: ‘sweet love’ is your most streamed song. Did you anticipate this level of connection, and how has it impacted your approach to songwriting?

mel.: I had no idea people would like this song so much!!! It’s very clear to me that I’m not alone in this experience, and very comforting to know that so many people have been in the position I have and felt the things I’ve felt.

And it hasn’t changed the way I’ve thought about songwriting because I’ll always just write from the heart.

Happy: Looking ahead, what kind of stories do you want to tell through your music? Are there themes or experiences you’d like to explore further?

mel.: I’ve always either had breakup songs, or self hatred songs so it would be nice to branch out from that haha. We shall seeee!!!

Happy: What’s one piece of advice you’d give to aspiring musicians just starting out?

mel.: Consistency and faith in yourself when no one else has it. I think a lot about the quote, “choose your hard.”

Discipline is hard, but so is regret. And in my experience trying and failing is way easier to live with then the regret of never trying at all.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

mel.: Oof too much to list but here’s the basics. Someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to.

Friends, family, music, and most importantly (and hopefully) me!!!