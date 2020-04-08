Introducing the catchy indie spirit of New Zealand’s DUAL

If there is one thing you should be doing during isolation, it’s digging around for new sonic treasures. For those of you who are looking for a fresh new electronic sound, we’re pleased to introduce you to DUAL.

Auckland-based duo DUAL have shared new single Running Around My Head, a track which is guaranteed to cure those quarantine blues.

Defying the boundaries of genre, DUAL draw from both indie and electronic sensibilities to create a catchy sound fit for the dance floor.

One thing that strikes immediately about Running Around My Head is the way it boosts the impressive vocals of Maurice Miller, who carries a similar level of power to Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Van McCan. These vocals sit perfectly alongside the infectious electric guitar, elevated further through some flawless electronic production from Jamie Pyne – the other half of the eclectic duo.

DUAL are not just great musicians, but are clearly good songwriters too, using Running Around My Head to paint a vivid picture of a relationship on the rocks. While the track explores the all-too-relatable feelings of confusion and frustration when things just don’t seem to be going right, it still makes you want to bop, the anthemic chorus pulling you in and forcing you to move.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While DUAL might sound like a fresh new group, the duo are no strangers to praise. DUAL’s impressive debut single Yellow received significant airplay and skyrocketed to impressive heights on a number of local charts. The group have supported several big names on tour and performed at some of the country’s most celebrated festivals and venues.

DUAL are a NZ treasure who may soon prove influential. Give Running Around My Head a spin above.