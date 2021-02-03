Israel Folau could be set for an NRL return

Israel Folau, the footballer who came to national attention for his expressing homophobic views on social media, could be playing in the NRL this year.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are chasing the services of Folau, who is back in Australia after seeking release from the final year of his contract for French Super League club, Catalans Dragons.

NRL.com reported that the Dragons had submitted a “request to explore” Folau’s return to professional rugby league in Australia. CEO of the club, Ryan Webb, added, “We’re definitely interested and we’re talking to Israel.”

To add a further twist to the tale, the club’s application to the NRL includes stipulations around Folau’s use of social media. If those conditions are breached, then his contract could be immediately terminated.

Amidst the speculation surrounding the possible deal, the sage observation of Ian Roberts, the first rugby league player to announce publicly that he was gay, was recorded by the SMH:

“At what point did someone at the Dragons think it would be a good idea to invite this shitstorm into their club.”

