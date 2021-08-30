Social media drags James Corden after video of him thrusting goes viral

Social media drags James Corden after a video of the talk show host thrusting in a mouse costume made its way online.

There are some things that just can’t be unseen.

While filming a new skit for The Late Late Show’s ‘Crosswalk the Musical’, a video of Corden posted to Twitter shows the LA-based entertainer dancing to Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud, next to a car, in a grey mouse costume.

Sounds harmless enough… until the Peter Rabbit star began thrusting his pelvis towards the camera.

What started as a fun video quickly turned awkward, as someone behind the camera could be heard saying: “Oh wow”.

Twitter users were quick to latch onto the video, with many expressing outrage, disgust and confusion.

Soon, the talk show host was trending, as Twitter did what it does best – make jokes at other people’s expense.

Your husband just sliced the tip of his thumb off making dinner and it won’t stop bleeding. You’re rushing to the emergency room and this happens. Wyd https://t.co/MU72F5fzkY — ben mekler (@benmekler) August 28, 2021

“Paddington bear has vowed to kill James Corden on sight,” one user tweeted.

“We need to stop messing around and have another lockdown. The risk is simply too high of getting caught in a James Corden flash mob,” another person tweeted.

And perhaps in one of the most underrated tweets of all, user Brandy Jensen had this to say:

“Despite seeing that James Corden dancing in a rat suit video posted hundreds of times today, I have not pressed play once. Thus, ensuring my entrance to heaven.”

James corden always looks like he’s trying to prove he’s the most fun guy to be around but the darkness in his eyes betrays him — Sarah Hagi (@KindaHagi) August 28, 2021

While the video was the last thing anybody wanted to see at the beginning of the week, it does provide publicity for Corden’s ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ co-stars.

The cast of Amazon’s upcoming musical film, Cinderella, joined Corden on the street.

Starring former Fifth Harmony member turned solo pop star, Camila Cabello, in the titular role, the film is a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale.

Directed and written by Pitch Perfect’s Kay Cannon, the story posits Cinderella as an aspiring dressmaker, whose encounter with a prince further complicates her life.

Apart from Corden, the film also stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Nicholas Galitzine.

Cinderella will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.