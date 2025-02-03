Settle in with Janey July’s artist curated playlist

This winter-esque artist curated playlist courtesy of Janey July is sure to keep you cool in the warm weather

The Glasgow-based singer/songwriter is fresh off her debut single release last year. Following the release, she would like to share a few influences of her own.

Notable favourites like; Big Thief, Cocteau Twins, Phoebe Bridgers and Weyes Blood all made the cut.

In a suitably winter-driven fashion, the playlist hits right in those winter blues.

Equal parts inspiring and melancholic, it is clear to see the influence on the Glasgow artists’ work.

Her most recent single ‘How To Learn To Live’ is starting to garner her a reputation of heartfelt indie magic.

Not knowing whether to dance or cry is a specialty of her work, and her influences are not far from that mark.

Whether it inspires you or drives you further down into a pit of self reflection, here is Janey July’s artist curated playlist.

Cherry-coloured funk

I always end up listening to this song in the winter! The Cocteau twins are one of my all time favourite bands, and they are from my hometown! Listening to them is always such an immersive experience.

Mary

The lyricism in any song by big thief are always phenomenal, but something about the simple, stripped back instrumentation, paired with the warm and familiar feeling the song is just so amazing.

Andromeda

This song just has such a cool feeling about it. the vocals are so fitting with the astronomical theme of the song and the harmonies are perfect.

To Perth, before the border closes

The relatability of this song is really important to me, the feeling of missing a place that you hold so close, i think everyone can relate to that feeling a little.

Coming back to me

Leith Ross has a really amazing way of making their songs sound so nostalgic, and this song I think shows this the best. the feeling of losing your childhood self as you become an adult is really daunting to a lot of people, and this song really conveys it beautifully.

Nervous driver

This song always calms me down. I think the acoustic guitar and the vocals make the song seem very personal and relatable.

New horse

This is such a short and sweet song! the slow build up and release at the end is just so satisfying and makes you really want to listen to the song over and over again.

Loose garment

I really love everything that MUNA does, but this song is probably my favourite! the production is so amazing, the mix of electronic sounds and acoustic instruments such as the violin is quite unique i think what makes the song so distinctive to me.

Kill me

This song is such a raw display of emotion and it almost has a cathartic feeling when you are listening to it. The lyrics and the heavy instrumentals really work well together.

Would you rather

Everything on Phoebe Bridgers discography is amazing, but something about this song is obviously very meaningful and it really shows when you’re listening to it. Bridgers really has such a special way of exploring emotions in her songs that I find really admirable.

Tune into Janey July’s favourites below: