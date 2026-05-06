Credit where credit’s due – Jason Derulo v. Matthew Spatola copyright trial

This could’ve been solved with an email.

Jason Derulo stepped onto the stand to testify yesterday (May 5), with Matthew Spatola’s lawyer gearing up to counter Derulo’s claim that Spatola ‘created nothing’ on the 2020 chart-topper, ‘Savage Love’.

With its accolades spanning globally, including number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts, number 1 on the ARIA Charts for six weeks and widespread Platinum certifications, including 5x Platinum in Australia and 6x Platinum in New Zealand, it is only natural that Matthew Spatola, a session musician credited on the track, would want in on its success.

Developed from the viral ‘Laxed’ arrangement by New Zealand artist Jawsh 685, ‘Savage Love’ reintroduces the melody from the original track and adds a reggaeton baseline, enhancing Jawsh’s creation into a dance-pop hit.

Half of the publishing rights to the track were credited to Jawsh, the rest distributed between Derulo and his other collaborators. Spatola claims he is also entitled to writing and publishing splits.

The trial opened in April, Derulo’s lawyer taking a staggering stand against Spatola’s claim in his opening argument, stating that the ‘Savage Love’ singer spent more than sixty hours on the track, compared to Spatola’s six hours of work, tracking guitars.

In response to a question about whether creative contribution entitles writing credit, Derulo responded,

“I love giving people their just due,” he states. “The last thing that I’ve ever wanted to do was take something from someone. If Mr Spatola created the [melody], I would absolutely have given him credit.”

Does the success of a project warrant a musician to backpedal the conditions of their previous accreditation agreement?

This is a never-ending fight for musicians, the fabric of unlawful creative ownership claims donning all successful chart toppers, from Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, to Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

The problem with cases such as these is that no one can really find the line between an idea and something entitled to a tangible creative motif worthy of financial compensation.

Spatola claims to have modified and amplified the original source material with his contribution, but is adding an extra lick in a guitar riff really worthy of a three-year lawsuit from a song released six years ago?

Well, if he’s not successful, maybe not. If he is, he’s due for a big payout, so I guess maybe it is.