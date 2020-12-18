Legendary Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has sadly passed away

Beloved British actor Jeremy Bulloch, known for playing Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has sadly passed away.

Late last night (December 17), renowned actor Jeremy Bulloch passed away following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. With over 100 film and television credits to his name, including roles in James Bond, Law & Order, Doctor Who, and, most famously, Star Wars, Bulloch has left a legacy as a brilliant performer and the perfect English gentleman.

The tragic news was announced on his personal website, revealing that the actor had died peacefully in a London hospital. The news was shared by Daniel Logan, the actor who played a young Boba Fett in the prequels films, who penned an emotional tribute to the Star Wars legend.

Bulloch’s passing comes as another blow for Star Wars fans who are still mourning original Darth Vader actor David Prowse, following his death in late November. Although we’re feeling a disturbance in the force, their memories will be immortalised in film history forever.

Bulloch passed in hospital on Thursday after “living with Parkinson’s disease for many years,” his agent said in a statement. “He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #DanielLogan (@instadaniellogan)

The acting world has been rocked by the news, with tributes pouring in from co-stars and fans.

Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. 💔 #RIP_DearJeremy pic.twitter.com/SMvjtQsSwZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2020

Gutted to hear the loveliest of men #JeremyBulloch has left us. A sweet, funny man who always had time to chat, to share and to laugh; so delightfully self effacing. I shall miss you so much. My thoughts are with his wife Maureen, his three sons and his wonderful extended family. pic.twitter.com/mURcSSGp0C — Nicola Bryant (@thenicolabryant) December 17, 2020