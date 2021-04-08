Jordan Peterson gets trolled by villain in new Captain America comic

Captain America’s new issue shows longtime villain, Red Skull, using Jordan Peterson’s views about feminism and the “10 rules for life.”

Written by award-winning author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, the comic sees Captain America’s nemesis quoting Jordan Peterson’s ideas.

In the plot, Red Skull plans to stage demonstrations with the young men he has radicalised online, using Peterson’s rhetoric.

Red Skull tells young men “what they’ve always longed to hear … That they’re secretly great. That the whole world is against them. That if they’re men, they’ll fight back. And bingo – that’s their purpose. That’s what they’ll live for. And that’s what they’ll die for.”

The page is covered in images of young men across the US, wearing Red Skull and American flag masks.

“What has happened to the men of the world is truly one of the great tragedies of our time … I offer you the sword of manhood,” Red Skull continues:

The parody of Peterson’s ideas has obviously upset the Canadian psychologist and self-styled “professor against political correctness,” who took to Twitter to voice his shock, writing simply “what the hell?”

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

He then further conveyed his confusion by sharing another excerpt from the comic.

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch-villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd

— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

And lastly, clapped back with his own meme.

Red skull says pic.twitter.com/0tSNUMpCw2 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 7, 2021

As reported in The Guardian, this is not the first time that a real-life bad guys’ ideas have been associated with Red Skull.

During Trump’s presidency, an anonymous Twitter account superimposed quotes said by the former President onto an image of Red Skull.

“I would bring back waterboarding, and I’d bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding”, yells Red Skull in one example.

The parody by Marvel author Coates seems fitting for someone who was awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2015.

Since his inception, Red Skull, who originally fought for Nazi Germany in WWII, has become synonymous with alt-right nationalism, and bigoted ideology disguised as stoic philosophy. Sound familiar?

via GIPHY