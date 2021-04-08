Netflix has dropped $30 million for Kanye West’s documentary

A Kanye West documentary that’s taken decades to make has been acquired by Netflix for a whopping $30 million.

Music video producing team, Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons, and Chike Ozah (the duo behind the music videos for Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire) have been documenting Kanye West‘s life over the past two decades. Now, their hard work is finally coming to light.

The documentary will cover Yeezy’s music and fashion career, as well as his 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother.

Billboard reported that the multi-part project will feature never-before-seen footage and home videos of West. It is unknown if the currently untitled film will cover West’s impending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, self-proclaimed ‘Momager’, Kris Kardashian, has said that the couple’s split will be documented in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

From interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 MTV VMA’s speech, to coming out as a Trump supporter in 2016 to suggesting that slavery was a “choice” and making an impromptu rant on SNL in 2018, West has had his fair share of controversy.

Despite “taking the red hat off” in 2020, West’s presidential bid also reportedly violated fundraising rules. So, it will be interesting to see how these events are documented from the behind-the-scenes perspective of Yezzy himself.

In recent years, West’s Christian faith has been at the forefront of his work and public persona, with his latest album, 2019’s gospel-inspired Jesus Is King even winning best contemporary Christian music album at the recent 2021 Grammy Awards. The award marked his 22nd Grammy win, tying West with Jay Z for most Grammy’s won by a hip-hop artist.

This project is the latest in a string of pop star documentaries to be recently announced, following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Tina Turner. However, a release date has yet to be revealed.