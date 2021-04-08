WATCH: St. Vincent – ‘The Melting Of The Sun’

St. Vincent has revealed her new single and music video The Melting Of The Sun, a Schoolhouse Rock!-styled visual co-directed by St. Vincent and Bill Benz, and animated by Chris McD. The song references the stories of many important women from the ’60s and ’70s, from Joni Mitchell to Tori Amos and Nina Simone.

The Melting Of The Sun is the second single from St. Vincent’s upcoming album Daddy’s Home, out May 14 via Loma Vista Recordings / Virgin Music Australia. Pre-order or pre-save your copy here.