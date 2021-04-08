Want to work at Happy Mag? We’re looking for a new Gallery Curator in Sydney

Want to work alongside Happy Mag’s team in Sydney? We’re hiring a new Gallery Curator in our Newtown office – and it could be you!

Happy Mag is one of Australia’s largest truly independent youth culture publications focussed primarily on independent news, reviews, music, art, and original video content. In 2020 we opened our exhibition space and started showing monthly shows for visual artists.

The Arts Curator represents a unique and highly sought after role which will see you reignite Happy Mag’s monthly exhibition calendar, as well as establish a curated stream of arts-based digital content on Happy Mag’s website.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Researching and developing relationships with established and emerging artists that reflect the gallery’s ethos.

Preparing and hanging the exhibitions in coordination with the artists and shows.

Updating the Happy website and creating all digital assets around the exhibitions.

Handling any business tasks such as budgets, public relations, sales, and marketing.

Managing and Maintaining the space.

Some minimum requirements too:

Minimum 2 years experience in a commercially focussed art gallery.

Experience in writing digital content and working with an editor.

An eye for detail with strong design instincts.

Excellent listening, negotiation, and presentation abilities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Having a network of established and emerging artists would be a plus.

If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you!

To apply, email [email protected] with your CV and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you!