The JV-1 from Joyst is a video game-inspired MIDI controller

The JV-1 borrows from gaming to achieve the seemingly impossible: a completely new way to approach to MIDI control.

Joyst has adopted video game joysticks — that are more likely to be found on your favourite controller — to create a completely novel approach to controlling MIDI signal. As is the typical route for innovative tech, it will be launching a Kickstarter campaign early next month.

The JV-1 has 39 individual joysticks, with an octave shift enabling it can cover 4 octaves in total. Each joystick functions as a note when pulled. If the stick is rotated then the pitch is bent and if it is wobbled, vibrato is imparted on the note.

An inherent aspect of joysticks is their sensitivity, meaning they are highly responsive when played in games, or in this case, music. The inventor of the Joyst JV-1, Phillip Snell, says that joystick allows an unexpected level of expression through its intuitive pitch-bending applications. And while the interface looks somewhat intimidating, the demo videos show that it’s surprisingly user-friendly.

The JV-1 might have a particular appeal with gamers who are particularly au fait with the joystick, who for musicians who are looking have more granular control over pitch and expression.

The JV-1 Kickstarter campaign begins on October 6. To find out more go to the Joyst website.