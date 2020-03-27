Just to reiterate: cocaine does not cure coronavirus

If you’re not already affected by coronavirus, you’re sick of hearing about it. We know.

Yet to add fuel to the frenzy, a conspiracy has spread across the world wide web, and it’s rather specific.

Trolls have informed that cocaine will kill coronavirus, and the French government came to the rescue to confirm that, unsurprisingly, it won’t.

Back in January, an image was posted to Facebook by an online news generator with a news banner titled, “Cocaine kills coronavirus” and “Scientists is shocked to discover that this drug can fight the virus.” Facebook flagged it as false information and the image was found to be a product of the website Break Your Own News.

Yet incredibly, it seems recently the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in Paris felt the need to post on Twitter to ensure French citizens that cocaine does not sanitize the insides of the nose. C’est tres gentil.

“No, cocaine does NOT protect against COVID-19,” said an official in a Twitter statement. “It is an addictive drug that causes serious side effects and is harmful to people’s health.”

#Coronavirus | Désinfox

❌ Non, La cocaïne NE protège PAS contre le #COVID19 .

✅ C’est une drogue addictive provoquant de graves effets indésirables et nocifs pour la santé des personnes.

👉 https://t.co/ajSGwecauL pic.twitter.com/4GZ01Qmg5X — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) March 8, 2020

you hear that guys, coke does NOT sanitize the inside of your nose, according to the French https://t.co/EZdPQ5sPDZ — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) March 8, 2020

In other news, on the Jim Bakker Show, the so-called “televangelists” last month also began selling coronavirus treatments in blue and silver bottles. For the reasonable price of USD$125, you can get your grubby mits on Silver Solution, a product that will eliminate coronavirus bacteria within 12 hours!

The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020

Sound too good to be true? It is. That is the entire basis of infomercials.

Thank you for attending marketing 101. Quarantine your panic, please.