Kanye West says he’ll be voting for Trump in the upcoming US election

Kanye West, no stranger to controversy, has once again thrown his support behind President Trump in an interview with GQ.

West incited public unrest a number of years ago with the donning of the infamous red MAGA cap. It appears that his position has not swayed in the lead up to the 2020 US election.

Kanye West has doubled-down on his support for President Trump in the lead-up to the 2020 US election, because real estate is more affordable.

“We know who I’m voting on,” West said, “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion?”

West continued to provide reasons for his stance. He cited the condition of the real estate market as his primary motivator, perhaps overlooking broader and more pertinent social and economic issues.

“I buy real estate, it’s better now than when Obama was in office.”

Despite his political stance receiving considerably negative responses, West has received appreciation from Trump himself.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

It was revealed earlier this week that Bernie Sanders had dropped out of the race as a Democratic nominee. Joe Biden will go head-to-head with Trump in the November general election.