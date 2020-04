After last year releasing his debut EP, Sydney’s Manning Patston has followed it up with the ever-infectious Calling You Sober, featuring Zac Gomes. Patston has a knack for writing lyrics which are the right amount of cheeky and charming, and combining that with scratchy guitar hooks and driving bass, what’s not to love? Fans of The Strokes and The Growlers will approve. Check it out below.

Calling You Sober is out now via Waratah Records, grab your copy here.