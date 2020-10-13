Almost 200,000 sign Kevin Rudd’s petition for Royal Commission into Murdoch media monopoly

“A cancer on democracy”: Kevin Rudd has launched a national petition demanding a Royal Commission into the Murdoch media monopoly.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has launched a national petition calling for a Royal Commission into Rupert Murdoch’s media dominance in Australia.

At the time of writing, the petition has garnered upwards of 196,000 signatures in just four days.

Accompanying his announcement of the petition, Kevin Rudd released a video outlining the reasons for the commission, including the dangers of Rupert Murdoch’s current stronghold on the Australian media.

“I’m launching an official petition to the Australian Parliament, calling on Parliament to establish a Royal Commission into the abuse of media monopoly in Australia,” Rudd described.

“And in particular by the Murdoch media and to make recommendations to maximise media diversity ownership for the future lifeblood of our democratic system.”

I feel a great sense of pride in seeing Twitter rally behind Kevin Rudd against Murdoch :) — 💧Brian Jones (@Darthspoog) October 13, 2020

Currently, the Murdoch-owned News Corp accounts for nearly two-thirds of metropolitan media circulation, a circumstance which has led to Australia having one of the highest levels of media ownership concentration in the world.

News Corp owns the likes of The Australian, the Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun, and the Courier Mail, as well as numerous overseas publications including The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in the United States, and Britain’s The Sun and The Times.

Kevin Rudd has accused Murdoch of abusing his media monopoly in order to maximise his own political power and commercial interests, bullying anyone who holds alternate views.

“In 18 of the last 18 federal and state elections, we’ve seen the Murdoch media campaign viciously against the Labour Party and viciously in support of the Liberal and National parties,” Rudd described.

MURDOCH PETITION SIGNED..WE NEED A ROYAL COMMISION INTO MURDOCH OWNING 70% OF OUR PRESS…😡🤬😡😷 — Cheryl Allder Ladd (@AllderLadd) October 13, 2020

The petition gained so much traction after it was announced, that Rudd made another video on Sunday claiming that some people were having trouble signing due to the high amount of traffic.

You can tell how much Murdoch is despised by the number of us who are persevering with that petition despite the difficulties in signing — That Antifa Dr Sheep Person🌱💧 (@noplaceforsheep) October 13, 2020

