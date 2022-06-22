Kim Kardashian snaps at her kids during interview: “Can you stop?”

During yesterday’s live episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian went off at her kids for being loud audience members.

Kim Kardashian had a total ‘mum meltdown’ during a live interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show yesterday. The reality star was in the middle of recounting her 2021 Saturday Night Live experience when she was abruptly halted by Jimmy Fallon, who noticed some commotion in the audience: “I’m hearing kids,” he said.

The loud disruptions were coming from none other than Kim’s children – Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6. Turning to them with a stern look, Kim snapped, “guys, can you stop?”

She berated the two brothers for “making so much noise” and urged them not to “mess this up.”

Shortly thereafter, Psalm was reportedly escorted off the set after refusing to pipe down. Saint, however, stayed put, alongside his friend Remi. Despite agreeing to stay quiet, he allegedly kept on giggling behind his face mask.

Kim Kardashian added, “this is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

More to come.