Florence Pugh to star and co-produce ‘East of Eden’ mini series

In a highly contested bidding war, Netflix has won the rights to develop an adapted mini series of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden , with Zoe Kazan writing and exec producing and Florence Pugh to star and co-produce.

Florence Pugh best known for her captivating performance (some might say stealing Scarlett Johansson’s thunder) in Black Widow is set to take a role in Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 1952 novel East of Eden. The iconic book was first adapted into a film in 1995 by Elia Kazan, starring the legendary James Dean, the film has since gone on to become something of a classic. Some could say that these are pretty big shoes to fill, and who better to take on a new adaptation than Kazan’s granddaughter, Zoe Kazan. Staying close to the legacy of the original, Zoe is on board to write and executive produce the upcoming mini-series, alongside Pugh to executive produce.

Pugh’s role is that of the manipulative wife Cathy Ames, Kazan shared in a recent statement that “ Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life.”

Kazan said she “ fell in love with East of Eden when I first read it, in my teens. Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel – the great, sprawling, three-generational entirety of it – has been my dream,”

She went on to add “Writing this limited series over the last two years has been the creative highpoint of my life. I hope that with our partners at Netflix, Anonymous Content, and Endeavor Content, we can do justice to this material – and shed new light on it for a 21st-century audience.”