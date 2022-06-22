Florence Pugh to star and co-produce ‘East of Eden’ mini series

In a highly contested bidding war, Netflix has won the rights to develop an adapted mini series of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden, with Zoe Kazan writing and exec producing and Florence Pugh to star and co-produce.
Florence Pugh best known for her captivating performance (some might say stealing Scarlett Johansson’s thunder) in Black Widow is set to take a role in Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 1952 novel East of Eden. The iconic book was first adapted into a film in 1995 by Elia Kazan, starring the legendary James Dean, the film has since gone on to become something of a classic. Some could say that these are pretty big shoes to fill, and who better to take on a new adaptation than Kazan’s granddaughter, Zoe Kazan. Staying close to the legacy of the original, Zoe is on board to write and executive produce the upcoming mini-series, alongside Pugh to executive produce.
Pugh’s role is that of the manipulative wife Cathy Ames, Kazan shared in a recent statement that “ Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life.”
Kazan said she “ fell in love with East of Eden when I first read it, in my teens. Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel – the great, sprawling, three-generational entirety of it – has been my dream,”
She went on to add “Writing this limited series over the last two years has been the creative highpoint of my life. I hope that with our partners at Netflix, Anonymous Content, and Endeavor Content, we can do justice to this material – and shed new light on it for a 21st-century audience.”
Fun fact: The late Jo Van Feet won an Oscar for playing the role that Florence will play in this project.
