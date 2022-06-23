Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are up for it

An official Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 announcement could be right around the corner, with stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen both voicing their approval.

A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi makes a lot of sense, considering how successful it has been with Star Wars fans and critics alike. The folks at Disney are sure to do everything in their power to keep the positive vibes going, even if things were briefly soured by some disappointing online behaviour from ignorant individuals.

However, if Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is going to be done then it needs to get a few things right. First of all, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen need to agree to reprise their roles; because as good as the other cameos and characters have been, this story begins and ends with Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

Luckily, both stars appear to be open to returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi season two. When speaking with British GQ, McGregor stated: “I really hope we do another…If I could do one of these every now and again — I’d just be happy about it.”

Hayden Christen, who plays Anakin/Darth Vader in the series, would also be willing to slip back into his infamous black suit. In an interview with RadioTimes, Christensen said: “Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so“.

It’s worth noting that these hypothetical appearances Christensen mentions could be in Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, or a spin-off that focuses on Vader and the darker side of the Star Wars universe. I can’t for the life of me think of a Star Wars film or series that is actually centred on the Sith, and that could be a spinoff idea worth exploring.

Currently, there is no official news regarding Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. That said, we’ll be sure to keep you posted with the latest announcements, as well as the odd rumour.