Obi-Wan Kenobi: Fans hyped for ‘Star Wars: Fallen Order’ cameo

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has Star Wars fans extremely hyped, and a recent Ewan McGregor interview has many convinced the show will feature a character from Star Wars: Fallen Order.

The recent Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer already has Star Wars worked up into a mad frenzy of hype, rumours, and theorising. I guess it was to be expected; you can’t just show a little bit of big daddy Vader’s black suit and expect fans to not simp like a bunch of Mormon teenagers seeing an ankle for the first time.

However, the Obi-Wan Kenobi red carpet tour appears to be far from complete. Ewan McGregor, the man responsible for portraying the titular character in the upcoming series (as well as the prequel trilogy), is on a mission to get everyone’s lightsabers swinging with anticipation.

And boy, oh, boy did he get it done. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, McGregor let a number of exciting details slip. McGregor explained how important it is when working in the Star Wars universe that “all of the storylines have to…match up“. He went on to claim you “can’t have some fact in a video game that doesn’t match up to the movie.”

Now this could be interpreted in a number of ways, although the feeling online is that McGregor knew exactly what he was doing. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is coming exclusively to Disney+, takes place around the same time the Star Wars: Fallen Order video game is set.

It doesn’t take a genius to see where this is going: fans believe the main character of Fallen Order, Cal Kestis, will make an appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi. And to be honest, it makes a lot of sense.

Cal Kestis is a Jedi on the run from the Galactic Empire. Obi-Wan Kenobi, also a Jedi, is an enemy of the same dastardly organisation. It’s still completely unclear how much of a role Cal Kestis will play in the upcoming series, or if indeed he’ll appear at all.

Nonetheless, with Obi-Wan Kenobi coming out on May 27, the truth will be revealed shortly.