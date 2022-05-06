Running Touch delivers champagne electronica on debut album ‘Carmine’

The debut album from Running Touch, Carmine, dropped this morning, alongside a VHS inspired video for the record’s title track.

The name Running Touch has become recognisable to most Australian music lovers since his breakthrough single This Is Just To Say was released in 2016. But the debut record from the Melbourne based singer/producer has been a long time coming.

As of today, the highly anticipated Carmine is available for you to wrap your ears around, emitting class at every juncture.

Fans have already swooned over singles Juno, Ceilings, Come With Me, and Why Do I, and for good reason too. With production that rivals world-class talent Robin Schulz, and gorgeous vocals to back it up, Carmine is champagne electronica.

“My first album. What a checkpoint,” Running Touch said, speaking on Carmine. “In retrospect… a lot more than 3 years went into this album. 10 years of making music funnelled through one record. I am beyond grateful to those who have supported, believed in me and taken chances on me and of course those who has listened to my music.

“Although this has taken 3 years to make it feels like the start! Things finally feel as though they’ve come together, I already can’t wait for the next chapter. Thank you to all, can’t wait to continue this ride together. I hope you enjoy ‘Carmine’.”

Running Touch also treated fans to a video for the record’s title track, directed by Cian Marangos, which you can watch right here.

Carmine is available on whichever streaming platform you fancy, as well as a limited edition clear coloured vinyl which you can pick up from Running Touch’s store.

He’s about to embark on a national tour which you can grab tickets for here.

Get a taste for the album below.