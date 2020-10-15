Lana Del Rey surprise drops first song off new album, ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’

Lana Del Rey has finally given us a glimpse of her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, in the form of lead single, Let Me Love You Like A Woman.

A piano ballad presided over by Del Rey’s signature LA drawl, Let Me Love You Like A Woman feels like a juncture between last year’s Norman Fucking Rockwell and 2014’s Ultraviolence.

Let Me Love You Like A Woman was first spotted by eagle-eyed fans who noticed its Spotify listing, before being confirmed yesterday by Del Rey on Instagram.

Whilst the news elicited much excitement amongst fans, some (hilariously) took issue with the song’s accompanying album art, with one person writing simply: “fire who ever made this.”

Chemtrails Over the Country Club was originally meant to come out last month on September 5, and for now, its rescheduled release date remains unknown. According to NME, Del Rey recently told fans that it could be pushed back as late as January 7, 2021, due to the length of the vinyl pressing process.

The singer is allegedly also still deciding whether to include a track called Dealer – which features her “screaming my head off” – as the eighth track on the album.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club will follow on from last year’s critically acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell, as well as this year’s spoken word poetry album, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, both recorded with producer Jack Antonoff.

Check out Let Me Love You Like A Woman below.