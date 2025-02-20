Layne Staley Lost Journals to be Published

Former Alice In Chains frontman, Layne Staley’s recovered Lost Journals is set to be published in a 176 page collection

The late singer/songwriter is set to have his Lost Journals published in a new 176 page book titled, ‘This Angry Pen: The Lost Journals Of Layne Staley.’

The journals are said to include “handwritten lyrics, deeply personal poetry, stunning original artwork, rare photos, fan tributes, and so much more.”

Fans of the grunge band will be able to take a peek into the life and times of the late frontman, peering into what was a phenomenal musical success.

Nearly 23 years after his tragic death in 2002, Layne Staley’s intimate thoughts and creative process will finally be shared with the world.

The collection, curated with the blessing of Staley’s family estate, offers unprecedented insight into the mind behind some of grunge’s most haunting vocals.

The journals reportedly span from 1988 through 2002, covering Alice In Chains‘ meteoric rise to fame, their hiatus, and Staley’s increasingly reclusive final years.

Music historians consider this discovery particularly significant as Staley rarely gave in-depth interviews about his songwriting process or personal struggles.

Editor Mark Yarm, who previously documented the Seattle music scene in ‘Everybody Loves Our Town,’ describes the collection as “raw, unflinching, and occasionally darkly humorous.”

Several previously unknown song lyrics appear in the journals, including what appears to be material intended for Staley’s unrealised solo project.

The book also features contributions from former bandmates Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez, providing context to certain entries and celebrating Staley’s artistic legacy.

Pre-orders begin next month, with a limited collector’s edition featuring facsimile reproductions of selected journal pages and a vinyl record of rare Staley demos discovered alongside the journals.

So whether you’re an Alice fan or Staley fan, this might just be your next best read.