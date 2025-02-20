PA777IENCE Announces Debut Headline Tour Following ‘Mastery’ EP Release

Western Sydney’s rising star PA777IENCE is set to embark on their first headline tour across Australia’s East Coast

The tour promises to showcase the artist’s distinctive fusion of R&B and neo-soul in an intimate live setting that emphasizes their evolution as a performer.

Previously known as Clarissa Mei, PA777IENCE‘s reemergence under their new moniker reflects a deeper artistic transformation.

The name itself carries profound meaning, combining their personal lesson in patience with the angel number representing divinity and spiritual completion.

This rebirth signifies more than just a name change—it represents an artist stepping fully into their authentic voice.

Born and raised on Dharug Land in Western Sydney, PA777IENCE has cultivated a rich musical presence since their first releases in 2018.

Their sound, characterized by lush arrangements and deeply personal narratives, invites listeners into an intimate space where vulnerability and strength coexist.

As a producer and multi-instrumentalist, they bring technical expertise to their emotional storytelling, creating layered soundscapes that complement their soulful vocals.

Their impressive performance resume includes appearances at prestigious venues and events such as VIVID Sydney, Sydney Festival, and the Opera House.

Notable support slots for influential Australian artists like Mo’Ju, Ngaiire, and OKENYO have helped establish PA777IENCE as a respected voice in the contemporary Australian music scene.

Their participation in the APRA AMCOS Songhubs x VIVID Sydney writing camp, curated by Milan Ring, and One Off Traks 2023 further demonstrates their growing influence in the industry.

Beyond their solo work, PA777IENCE maintains a creative partnership with Gadigal-based artist GLO, serving as both DJ and producer.

This collaborative spirit, combined with their multi-faceted musical abilities, showcases an artist deeply embedded in Australia’s diverse music community.

The ‘Mastery’ Tour represents more than just a series of performances—it’s a celebration of artistic growth and spiritual alignment, offering audiences an opportunity to experience PA777IENCE’s evolution firsthand in an intimate live setting.

Check out their new Ep ‘Mastery’ Below.