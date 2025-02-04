Offbeat Collective’s ‘ONE OFF TRAKS’ initiative is open for the class of 2025

Offbeat Collective’s all-female writing camp ‘ONE OFF TRAKS’ is announcing a third-year return for their program in 2025

The pioneering all-female camp of Offbeat Collective have announced they are taking applications for the class of 2025 for their initiative ‘ONE OFF TRAKS’.

The initiative is an expansive take on addressing marginalisation and gender imbalance in the music industry.

Directed by Jannah Beth and Minori Ueda, the annual writing camp will provide support for female, non-binary and trans creatives seeking an entry to the music industry.

Supported by JD Sports, Creative Australia and Fellr, the initiative are currently accepting applications for 2025.

With a stacked alumni, including the likes of; Chanel Loren, POOKIE, Glo, Dylan Atlantis, PA777IENCE and Ms Thandi.

‘ONE OFF TRAKS’ has also just announced that their official ambassador for the 2025 class will be the multidisciplinary creative and 2024 alumni Jamaica Moana.

Jamaica’s return as ambassador is said to help young artists to realise their potential and gain access to resources necessary to craft world class tunes.

The artist stated that “Last year’s camp was so pivotal to my growth as an artist”, highlighting the initiative’s positive influence on the industry.

‘ONE OFF TRAKS’ started off as a shared vision, before coming to life through a collaboration between Offbeat Collective, Elefant Traks and One Day Entertainment.

The initiative soon grew into a transformative program, amplifying the voices of female, trans and non-binary artists.

Looking forward, the initiative is expanding into 2025 and taking on applications now for their class of 2025.

Applications are open now for Australia and Aotearoa-based artists, producers and songwriters until 5pm on the 24th of February.

For more info about the programs alumni, industry connections and ambassadorial programs, check out their website here.

And if you fit the bill, get your applications in now for the 2025 ‘ONE OFF TRAKS’ program.