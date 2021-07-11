LEGO Life Magazine is now free for children aged 5-9

The LEGO Life Magazine is a fantastic initiative, published quarterly and sent to subscribers free of charge, that will bring a smile to even the most discerning young LEGO fan.

The LEGO Life Magazine was started back in 2018 to indiscriminately spread the joy of LEGO. It is entirely free for children between the ages of 5-9 years old, with the company even going as far to cover the cost of delivery. If that’s all the information you need, click here to get signed up.

If you are wondering if this all seems a little too good to be true, give me a moment to clarify what exactly the LEGO Life Magazine is. First of all – and thank goodness for this – it isn’t simply a catalogue that will make your child pester you into buying more LEGO for them.

It will, however, probably start or deepen the child’s relationship with LEGO products. The LEGO Life Magazine is essentially an activity book that aims to provide children (and their parents and other family members) with fun, educational activities and stories. These little undertakings are communicated using LEGO’s popular range of products.

Or as LEGO themselves put it: “Every issue is packed full of LEGO news and behind-the-bricks interviews, comic adventures, games and puzzles, building challenges and Cool Creations built by LEGO fans.”

If you want to check out what’s in the actual magazine first, you can access the LEGO Life Magazine in PDF form at any time to make sure you are comfortable with your child having access to it – or even if you would just prefer to save resources.

The LEGO Life Magazine is currently available for free for children aged 5-9 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand​.

Sign up here.