Lerin Herzer’s stunning new single will give you the healing you didn’t know you needed

For those who remember the isolating feeling of quarantine, Lerin Herzer’s ‘Way Out’ may have you in your feels.

Produced by Andy Park, ‘Way Out’ is Herzer’s latest single release, written four years ago during the COVID-19 days of 2020.

Drawing from both the isolation of quarantine and a struggling relationship, Herzer leads us into the heart of her personal darkness.

From the first listen, Herzer brings you instantly back to that feeling of stagnancy and staticness, of feeling helplessly stuck in what you can’t control.

Full-bodied and atmospheric, the track is a naturally cohesive narrative about expressing those uncomfortable emotions that leave you disoriented and lost.

A sonic pivot from Herzer’s earlier singles, ‘Way Out’ has to be commended for its nostalgic agony; its ability to place you back in that isolated feeling, while simultaneously wrapping you up in a warm embrace.

Harrowing and soothing all at once, ‘Way Out’ finds a way of making something new and beautiful from a painful past.

Joining the ranks of other deeply resonant tracks born from the COVID era, like Taylor Swift’s Epiphany, it occupies that perfect space of introspection and emotional release—capturing both the quiet despair and the search for hope in a time of uncertainty.

“I just needed a reason to step back from the ledge/Been feeling so restless, I’ve been feeling half dead,” Herzer sings.

As she questions her own mind and identity in the space of solitude, Herzer comforts her listeners, allowing us to feel less alone through her raw vulnerability. It comes as no surprise to learn that Herzer is both a musician and a healer.

Blending soft piano keys with glitchy indie pop, Herzer seamlessly combines cold disconnectedness with a sense of movement and earnest positivity.

“Something’s gotta give here, just show me the way out,” sings the chorus.

Though years have passed since quarantine, ‘Way Out’ strikes a chord, uncovering a part of myself I didn’t realise was still healing.

The younger versions of ourselves, who once sought clarity and companionship in a world of chaos, can find solace in Herzer’s work. So sit back, let the music wash over you, and allow yourself to be comforted.