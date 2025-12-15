every track, every era: Linkin Park’s setlist

Everything you need to know before Linkin Park hit Australia

After more than a decade away from Australian stages, Linkin Park are officially back.

The From Zero World Tour lands locally in March 2026, delivering a powerful mix of new material and legacy-defining anthems.

Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain will bring their renewed creative force to Australian arenas for the first time since 2013.

The From Zero World Tour follows a landmark year for the band, marking a reinvigorated chapter built on momentum, reflection, and raw energy.

Fans can expect a show that balances emotional weight with explosive production, as Linkin Park revisit their past while confidently stepping forward.

The tour celebrates the band’s latest album From Zero, with new tracks like ‘The Emptiness Machine’ and ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ already proving themselves as modern Linkin Park staples.

The latter, released as the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem, signals the band’s sharpened edge, fast, heavy, and unmistakably anthemic.

These new songs sit comfortably alongside classics, reinforcing why Linkin Park continue to shape the sound of modern rock.

Australian demand has been overwhelming.

Initially announced in August, the tour quickly expanded with additional dates added in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Adelaide fans were later rewarded with a special headline show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday, March 12, making it one of the most comprehensive national runs of the band’s career.

Sydney shows will take place at Qudos Bank Arena, located in the heart of Sydney Olympic Park, approximately 17km west of the CBD.

The venue is easily accessible via public transport, with Lidcombe and Olympic Park stations servicing the precinct.

For those driving, parking is managed by Sydney Olympic Park, offering over 10,000 onsite car spaces.

The P1 Car Park, directly adjoining Qudos Bank Arena, accommodates more than 3,300 vehicles, with additional parking options within a 10-minute walk.

Complimentary shuttle buses operate on major event days, and fans are strongly encouraged to pre-book parking before midnight the day prior to guarantee a space.

This tour’s setlist is a carefully constructed journey through Linkin Park’s evolution. Tickets are on sale now.

Setlist – most recent show ( Nov 16, 2025)

Act I

Inception Intro B

(with elements of “Iridescent”)

Somewhere I Belong

(short intro w/ scratch)

Lying From You

Up From the Bottom

New Divide

(w/ short Moscow intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Act II

Creation Intro B

(with elements of “Iridescent”)

The Catalyst

(shortened (no third chorus/breakdown))

Burn It Down

Cut the Bridge

Where’d You Go

(Fort Minor cover) (shortened (intro/1st verse/final chorus); transition ending)

Waiting for the End

(ext. intro w/ 2024 synth)

Points of Authority

Two Faced

(w/ Joe Hahn intro; ext. bridge)

Joe Hahn Solo

(w/ Colin)

Empty Spaces

When They Come for Me / Remember the Name

(Mike solo; w/ Colin; ext. transition w/ The X-Ecutioners “It’s Goin’ Down” verse 1)

IGYEIH

One Step Closer

(2024 intro; ext. outro w/ chorus riff)

Act III

Break/Collapse

Lost

(hybrid version; 1st verse/1st chorus Mike and Emily piano into full band version)

Stained

What I’ve Done

Act IV

Kintsugi

Overflow

(ext. synth intro w/ Metallica’s “One”)

Numb

(w/ “Numb/Encore” intro)

Over Each Other

In the End

Faint

(ext. outro)

Encore:

Resolution Intro B

(with elements of “Iridescent”)

Papercut

(2024 intro)

Heavy Is the Crown

Bleed It Out

(ext. bridge w/ “A Place for My Head” verse 1; ext. outro)