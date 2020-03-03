Lisa Simpson and jazz: a peek into the life of DJ Stacie Fields

Stacie Fields is a DJ who recently began producing her own tunes, already nailing a few ARIA charting club singles for her trouble. Based in Sydney, she’s been making plenty of noise on the local club circuit with choice appearances at Home, Greenwood, and the always tidy Chinese Laundry.

But coming up next is something extra special. This International Women’s Day (March 8th) she’ll be playing beside an all-lady lineup at The Golden Sheaf for their excellently titled SHE A.F. gig. Before that goes down, we caught up with Stacie for a chat.

Since her recent move into the world of production, Stacie Fields is learning more than ever about getting a room moving.

HAPPY: Hey, how are things? What are you up to at the moment?

STACIE: Hey, I’m fab thanks! Things are always hectic this time of year with all the summer parties I get to play at. When I’m not trying to catch up on sleep, I’m in the studio or walking my lil’ sausage dogs.

HAPPY: Last year you started producing and releasing your own tracks. Has seeing how a dance floor reacts to those tunes taught you anything as a DJ?

STACIE: It’s so amazing to see people actually dance to my own tunes. The reason I make music is so people can enjoy it as much as I do. As I’m new to producing I’m sometimes caught second guessing if my tracks will do well on the d-floor so when I see people having a good time I’m like OMG yess people actually like this! Two of my tracks also made it into the Top 10 ARIA Club Charts which I still can’t believe happened, so I must be doing something right. It has definitely taught me that I’m on the right track, to always back myself, and to keep doing what I love and the rest will follow.

HAPPY: Is tackling remixing on the cards as well?

STACIE: At the moment I’m focusing on my own music but I am super keen to collab with some amazing house artists this year.

HAPPY: You’re a jazz fan too I hear. Are there any contemporary jazz artists who you think are doing something really special right now?

STACIE: No artists in particular, I love listening to live jazz as I find it’s just a genre that is cool and relaxing. I grew up playing the saxophone, inspired by Lisa Simpson actually haha, so I can really appreciate all the elements that go into jazz.

HAPPY: You’re playing a great show this coming International Women’s Day at The Sheaf. Who are some women who inspire you?

STACIE: Being a female DJ wasn’t a common thing until recently (about time) so female artists such as Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou are huge role models to me. Not only are they amazing artists, they also aren’t afraid to be themselves and stand up for what they believe in!

HAPPY: Any other plans for March 8th?

STACIE: A full day of gigs!

HAPPY: What else do you have coming up this year?

STACIE: I have a few more tracks being released this year, on some overseas house labels as well. I’m also heading over to Amsterdam and playing a few gigs in the UK.

HAPPY: Anything else?

STACIE: My latest track Do What You Want hit #7 in the Australian Club Charts. You can hear it on all streaming services or via my Instagram.

HAPPY: Thanks for the chat!

Catch Stacie Fields at SHE A.F., a free gig going down this International Women’s Day at The Golden Sheaf in Sydney:

Friday 8 March – The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay – Details