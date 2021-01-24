LISTEN: Amanda Bynes launches rap career on ‘Diamonds’

Yeah, you read that right. Amanda Bynes has officially entered the rap game and we could not be more hyped.

A teaser of the track, Diamonds, was released on Instagram this week, which featured about 10 seconds of Bynes rapping the lyrics: “Diamonds, Diamonds on my neck, on my wrist,” over a heavy trap beat.

While there’s no confirmation of a release date (or a potential album), this isn’t Bynes’ first foray into music – she did have a starring role in the all-star 2007 cast of Hairspray after all.

Listen to the teaser below: