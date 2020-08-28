LISTEN: Angeles – ‘In The Garden’

Angeles, the fresh project of Sydney’s Pete Sotiropoulos, has returned with a second single, In The Garden. Fuzzy guitars, drums like heartbeats, and rich chorus bass soundtrack sighs of longing. A rough-cut diamond of lo-fi bedroom nostalgia, In the Garden glistens in all the right places.

“In The Garden was born in the bloom of a new relationship,” Angeles described of the track.

“This song is about that moment when you first discover a hidden place someone builds inside of themselves, a boundless garden they keep safe behind wire and broken glass, the feeling of meeting someone new and watching them in their garden, hoping one day to be let in.”

Check it out below.

<a href="http://angelesmusic.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-garden">In The Garden by Angeles</a>

In The Garden is out now, grab your copy here.