LISTEN: Betty – ‘Cherry’

Experience the devastation and importance of heartbreak with Eora/Sydney-based sweetheart, Betty, and her third single Cherry.

The 22-year-old musician wrote Cherry more than five years ago, when she first experienced heartbreak as a 16-year-old.

“That experience really cannot be overstated,” she said. “It shapes everything for you. I found myself trying to grapple with those feelings, completely alone. It was way more minimal than it turned out to be, but the whole song was there by the end of the day that I first started writing it”.

If you’re a fan of Benee or The Internet, Betty might just be your next favourite act.

Listen to Cherry below.