Stray dog finds forever home with soldier he met in war

This homeless pup 3-legged 3-year-old pooch named Duke has arrived at his forever home in America with his new soldier dad.

While serving in Kosovo last year, American soldiers made a new friend. He was a lonely 3 legged mixed breed who they found while the dog sniffed their base for food.

Quickly befriending the dog and sparing their food, they found his visits to be their highlight every day. Naturally, the soldiers who were really feeling the distance from home were the ones most helped by Duke.

The soldiers knew they had to take Duke home with them to give him a better life, but when they made the decision, he suddenly disappeared. The unit looked for days, frantic, with no luck. Fearing the worst, they never gave up their search. Finally finding him, they discovered he’d been shot and was bleeding horribly and severely dehydrated.

Sergeant Kelsey knew he couldn’t leave the innocent dog alone in this dangerous environment and state to perish. So with the help of New York City-based charity, Paws of War, a vet team was sent for Duke. During 6 months of dedicated recovery, the brave dog was approved to travel and live freely with Kelsey.

The Sergeant was overjoyed when he heard from the logistics coordinator for Paws of War, Dereck Cartwright: “We are thrilled to be able to tell you that after months of healing and rehabilitation, Duke has made a tremendous recovery. He is ready for the next part of his journey.”

Staff at the non-profit overseas partner, The Alamal Foundation, threw Duke a farewell party which was attended by every person who helped him recover. The courageous canine is expected to be reunited with his new dad this month.

“The entire Army unit is so excited that Duke is coming home,” said Kelsey.

“This is the moment we’ve prayed for.”