Watch this well-behaved doggo tell her sister off for causing havoc

A TikTok video has gone viral showing one very good girl giving her sister a big scare as she was caught misbehaving.
Turns out dogs are just as likely to dob on their brothers and sisters as your own siblings are.
A video posted by the account @paprikapup is now a viral sensation after the user’s dog, Paprika was caught disciplining their other pup, Nutmeg, for jumping on the lounge with a dog bowl in her mouth.
As soon as Nutmeg tries to get comfy, Paprika gives her a stern talking to, barking and scaring the bejesus out of her, causing her to jump off the lounge and drop the bowl in a state of pure fear.
The pups’ owners had a big ol’ cackle at the interaction, which has amassed more than six million views already.
As usual the comments on the video are popping off, with one user writing, “She called her by her government name 😂“. Another commented, “Black Lab: don’t make me come up there. Yellow Lab: Yes ma’am”.
We’re just hoping “snitches get stitches” doesn’t apply in these circumstances because we’re Paprika’s biggest fans.