LISTEN: Björk drops hour-long playlist for Sonos Radio

Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk has curated a Sonos Radio station with all of her favourite tracks discovered on cassettes, vinyls, CDs, and more.

Following in the footsteps of legendary musicians Thom Yorke, D’Angelo, and FKA twigs, Björk is the latest artist to create a playlist for Sonos Radio that encompasses music from all over the world.

In an hour’s worth of tunes, listeners will hear the likes of Jeremiah, Aby Ngana Diop, ML Buch, and more.

Describing the hand-picking process in a statement posted on Instagram, Björk said: “i am quite thrilled to have had a reason to go through 21 years of music-file collecting… since my first laptop i have been cd shopping , awkward cassette finding, vinyl searching in secret stores on my travels and gathered them all into a library of gorgeous wave-files.”

“it was only a question of time before i would share them and then in yet another form.” The singer finished with: “i thank all the musicians who have saved my life repeatedly through the years and hope you enjoy this as much as i have.”

You can stream the radio hour here.