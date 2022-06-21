LISTEN: Circle – ‘Lost Greyhound (feat. Sarah Bird)’

Sydney indie folk group, Circle have returned with their second captivating release of the year, Lost Greyhound (feat. Sarah Bird).

The new single from Circle will enchant you endlessly. Blending soul-stirring melodies and earnest lyrics with the dreamy and passionate vocals of Sarah Bird, Lost Greyhound is a sentimental and sonically-soothing masterpiece.

This flawless, collaborative tune marks Circle’s second release of 2022, following their widely-celebrated track Helen. Stream Lost Greyhound (feat. Sarah Bird) below: