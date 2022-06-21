Cops chased a Melbourne teen driving a motorised Esky full of weed

A 17-year-old was caught driving a homemade ‘weed wagon’ on the streets of Melbourne. He was chased down via helicopter by police.

On Saturday, Victoria Police were led on quite the wild goose chase around Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs by a teenager who was riding around in a homemade, motorised drug chariot. The vehicle comprised a traffic sign, two shovels and an Esky containing bags of weed.

As reported by 9News, a series of phone calls were made to the authorities by puzzled residents the boy had zipped past. Eventually, a police helicopter was dispatched to track him down.

Once they finally caught up with the teen, they seized his proclaimed “mobile marijuana unit.” Its contents included a bong, electric scales, and of course, drugs.

Feeling as bewildered as the onlookers he rode by, the Victoria Police posted a picture of the teen’s self-made weed wagon on Facebook.