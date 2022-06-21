Beyoncé is back with a new single coming out in only hours!

Queen Bey has returned! Beyoncé will be dropping her new single tonight for her upcoming album RENAISSANCE, and the internet is losing it.

Beyoncé announced last week that she will be releasing her 7th solo album, RENAISSANCE, her first since 2016’s acclaimed Lemonade, on July 29. The pop legend then deleted her photo from social media and added to her Instagram and Twitter bios: ‘6., BREAK MY SOUL, midnight ET.’

This sudden change of tact from Beyoncé is unique, with its anticipation only making fans more excited. Releasing at midnight ET for America, the new single will be out by 2pm June 22 AEST.

While the track, itself, remains mysterious, it’s been reported that the album as a whole will have pop and country stylings. Beyoncé has finally reunited with OneRepublic frontman, Ryan Tedder, since their hit Halo in 2008; so prepare for stadium friendly anthems. We expect nothing less from the former Destiny’s Child singer.

Joining Tedder with contributions to the album is co-founder of pioneering R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! and brainchild of Lucy Pearl, Raphael Saadiq. Saadiq has also gained a reputation as a great songwriter while writing hits for Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder and even Beyonce’s sister Solange for her 2016 album A Seat At The Table.

Last year Beyoncé spoke to NME and confirmed she was working on new music. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

She continued: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

With that said by the queen herself, her new album will likely crack the pavement in music as always. I’m excited.