LISTEN: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – ‘Demos Vol. 1 + Vol. 2’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released a double album full of demos “never supposed to see the light of day”. Dive headfirst into the world of proto-Gizz below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/demos-vol-1-vol-2">Demos Vol. 1 + Vol. 2 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

“OK, so this one required a fair old loosening of the ego to put out there. But sometimes you’ve just gotta make yourself as small as an ant and let go… These are recordings which were never supposed to see the light of day. But here they are: loose as; sloppy as. Hopefully endearing. In truth, an insane amount of effort and love went into these songs and I feel buoyed by sharing them. I’ve shed my skin, I’m a butterfly, I’m on fire. Stu xoxox”