Donald Trump hospitalised after receiving experimental coronavirus antibody

Following yesterday’s admission that himself and First Lady Melania Trump has contracted coronavirus, Donald Trump has been hospitalised.

United States President Donald Trump is now in hospital, not a day after receiving a positive test for coronavirus. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is where he’ll spend the next few days under supervision from his doctors.

Walter Reed is apparently equipped with a Presidential Suite which will allow Trump to continue his official duties during the stay. Multiple sources close to the White House have described Trump’s symptoms as “mild”.

In the 24 hours since Donald Trump received his positive test, he has been administered an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ dual antibody, according to his physician Sean Conley. The antibody is part of a class of monoclonal antibodies currently being studied on patients who have recently caught COVID-19.

“I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital,” Trump said in a short video before his move to Walter Reed. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

“The first lady is doing very well,” he added.

Trump’s positive COVID-19 result came shortly after his spritely debate with opposition presidential candidate Joe Biden, who stood metres away from a very talkative Trump for the duration of the broadcast. Biden and his wife Jill have both been tested for coronavirus since the debate, with both results coming back negative.

Despite Trump himself finally biting the bullet and wearing a mask, a Senior White House official has confirmed they will not be making any changes to their in-house PPE policies. Masks were referred to as “a personal choice”.