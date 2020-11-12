LISTEN: Love Drunk Hearts – ‘Undertow’

Sydney’s indie-rock extraordinaires have knocked it out of the park once again with their smooth and summery new single Undertow.

Their third single for this year, Undertow sees the boys stretch their quintessential indie-rock stylings into psych-rock territory, integrating watery riffs and a bassline that flows like silk. Lush and hypnotic, it’s one that will have your finger on the rewind button. Make sure to catch the track live-in-action when the boys take to the Frankie’s stage on November 26th.

Undertow is out on November 26th. Grab a sneak peek below: