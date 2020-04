Parcels have unveiled their new live album in full, recorded to tape Hansa Studios in Berlin. Live Vol. 1 is the first release from Parcels since their self-titled debut LP in 2018.



Parcels will also be premiering a video feature on the live album on May 1st. Tune in here.

Live Vol. 1 is out now via Kitsuné / Because Music / Caroline Australia. Pre-order the double LP here.