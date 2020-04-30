Noel Gallagher releases long lost Oasis track, ‘Don’t Stop’

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Noel Gallagher revealed he had unwittingly stumbled across a previously unreleased Oasis demo whilst sorting through some CDs in his home.

The band believed the song had been lost forever.

Noel Gallagher has released a previously unheard Oasis demo of Don’t Stop that had been presumed lost forever. Check it out below.

“Hey there dudes and dollies. Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CD’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” he described in a letter posted to Twitter.

“As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever,” he continued.

Apparently there’s only one other version of the song “out there” somewhere, recorded during a soundcheck in Hong Kong.

“I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it out there for you to enjoy/argue over,” he added. “It’ll be up on the internet from midnight. The song is called ‘Don’t Stop.’

Check out Don’t Stop below.

In other news, Liam Gallagher recently refuted his brother’s claims that the rift between Oasis and Blur started because of a love triangle involving Liam and Blur frontman, Damon Albarn.