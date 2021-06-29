Study shows that listening to music every day improves mental health

A study by The British Academy Of Sound Therapy shows that listening to music every day can greatly improve your mental health.

Your mental health is arguably one of the most important parts of your well-being. Listening to your favourite music is sometimes the best way to get through life’s trials and tribulations.

It turns out that listening to music every day helps to build a healthier lifestyle. It also helps to improve a person’s wellbeing.

The British Academy Of Sound Therapy conducted a study of 7,500 people and the way they listen to and enjoy music. The study says that listening to 78 minutes of music per day greatly increases people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

According to the study, a person’s daily listening habits should be reflected in specified moods:

16 mins of ‘calming’ music

14 mins of ‘uplifting’ music

15 mins of ‘motivating’ music

16 mins of whatever helps to overcome sadness

17 mins of whatever helps to deal with anger

Lyz Cooper, who helped put the study together explained, that “There are certain properties of music that affect the mind and body. Dedicating time each day to listen to music that triggers different emotions can have a hugely beneficial impact on our well-being.”

We can now argue that listening to Harry Styles and Rage Against the Machine in equal measure does, in fact, lead to a balanced and healthy mind.

Don’t forget to consume your five moods and emotions a day.